PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies announced a wanted man was captured in Alabama.

On August 15, detectives said they worked with the Guntersville Police Department in Alabama in an effort to capture Cody Phelps. Police were able to locate and arrest Phelps.

Phelps was charged with two additional felonies in Alabama. He’s expected to be extradited back to Pike County.

Deputies said they began searching for Phelps and Crystal Michelle Hull after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle on June 30. They said the driver, who was identified as Phelps, fled the scene.

Deputies said the vehicle was left in the middle of the roadway and was inventoried. They discovered illegal narcotics along with multiple bags of precious metals, gold coins, and silver dollar coins that were believed to have been stolen from the surrounding area.

Pike County detectives were able to identify one of the theft victims, who identified some of the stolen items were taken from a residence in McComb.

Phelps was wanted in Pike County for possession of controlled substances, burglary of a dwelling and possession of stolen property.

Cody Phelps (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Crystal Hull (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Hull was arrested in Rapides Parish, Louisiana, on July 12. They said she was still in possession of multiple stolen items at the time of her arrest. Hull was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Louisiana.

Investigators said Hull was extradited and transported to the Pike County Jail. Her bond was set at $50,000.