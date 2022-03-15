EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Edwards Police Department is looking for Latarrio Daniels for allegedly shooting 16-year-old Courtney Hodge on Tuesday, March 15.

Courtney Hodge was walking along 100th block of Wither Street when a tan Chevy Malibu drove by and fired multiple shots at Hodge. The teen was accompanied by an 18-year-old man and another teen who were not hit.

Hodge was transported to UMMC with wounds in his abdomen and left leg. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen heading east on Highway 467.

According to Edwards Chief Terence Crump, the shooting was an act of retaliation following an incident that happened in February.

“When I asked him if he had knew who fired upon him he stated that it was Tarrio Daniels and he said that he was in a tan Malibu and he fled on Highway 467 once he fired off several shots. With Mr. Hodge was an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, they were not hit. It’s all stemming from an incident that had taken place on February 19th. The vehicle that the suspect was driving on the 19, two individuals the 18 and the 17-year-old fired shots at him striking his car and several rounds went inside a home that was on Ashcot Circle probably about a hundred yards from where the shooting occurred on Tuesday, March 16.”

18-year-old Marquis Wilson and 17-year-old Kendarius Harris were charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling last month.

Edwards police is asking anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of Latarrio Daniels to contact the Edwards Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation.