WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man who was wanted on multiple charges was arrested in Warren County on Monday, June 27.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Charles Dudley White, 40, was found hiding underneath a home on Culkin Road.

White had been wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) since December 2020 on a probation violation. In August 2021, burglary charges were filed charges against White.

Investigators said White was also involved in a chase that happened earlier in 2022 when he ran from officers into a wooded area near his home.

White was taken to the Warren County Jail.