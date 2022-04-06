PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies and agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) arrested two suspects accused of manufacturing meth.

Investigators said a search warrant was executed at a home on Eugene Bacot Road on April 4, 2022. During the investigation, deputies said they found the remanence of a methamphetamine lab and precursors.

Johanna Glorioso and Michael Glorioso were both arrested.

Johanna Glorioso was charged with possession of precursors, conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamines and possession of paraphernalia. Michael Glorioso was charged with conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamines, possession of precursors, possession of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance misdemeanor marijuana.

Johanna Glorioso (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Glorioso (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Their bonds have not been set.