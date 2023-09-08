RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies said a man and a woman were arrested after a robbery at a Dollar General.

The robbery happened on Highway 469 South on Friday, September 8.

Rankin County Undersheriff Paul Holley said a masked man entered the store armed with a semi-automatic pistol. Deputies were able to review video footage of the suspect.

According to Holley, a nearby resident saw a white Honda Accord in their driveway and was able to get a picture of the tag.

The vehicle was later located by Clinton police driving westbound on Interstate 20. The suspects were arrested and returned to Rankin County.

Holley said a search of the vehicle produced the gun used in the robbery, as well as the cash that was taken from the store.

Rankin County deputies said a man and a woman were arrested after a robbery at a Dollar General. (Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The suspects were identified as 26-year-old DeAnthony Smith, of Vicksburg, and 28-year-old Kaylen Peel, of Jackson. They were both booked into the Rankin County jail and charged with armed robbery.