Man, woman accused of stealing van from Mississippi e-Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi e-Center at Jackson State University is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of two suspects. They’re accused of stealing a 2012 navy blue Dodge Caravan on Saturday, July 3, from the e-Center’s parking lot.

Security cameras showed a woman with pink hair and a man forcing their way through the e-Center’s security gate. After stealing the vehicle, the suspects crashed through the gate and sped away.

If you know who the suspects are, contact authorities.

