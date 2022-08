NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County authorities arrested a man and woman for allegedly firing shots in the Woodhaven subdivision on Monday.

The Natchez Democrat reported authorities said the woman was the driver of a Honda CRV, and the man is the suspected shooting.

A resident in the Woodhaven subdivision in Natchez confronted a man walking in his driveway early Monday morning, and the man allegedly fired shots at him.

Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.