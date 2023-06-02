JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man and a woman in connection to the shooting death of a man.

The homicide happened in the 400 block of Savanna Street on Thursday, June 1.

Captain Abraham Thompson said police arrested Emanuel Buckner, 35, and Lisa Fisher, 47, in connection to the homicide.

Bucker was charged with murder, and Fisher was charged with accessory to murder.

Emanuel Buckner (Courtesy: JPD)

Lisa Fisher (Courtesy: JPD)

According to Officer Sam Brown, the unidentified victim was shot once in the head.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.