PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested two suspects on Wednesday, March 23 after receiving calls of suspicious activity on Boyanton Road.

A witness stated they saw a man and a woman trespassing at an unoccupied camp. They were later seen leaving on a golf cart carrying away items.

According to deputies, the suspects fled in the woods and left the golf cart stuck in the mud when they arrived on the scene. The suspects, Cody Phelps and Crystal Hull, were arrested after a chase.

Both Phelps and Hull were taken to the Pike County Jail. They have been charged with Grand Larceny, Conspiracy, Petit Larceny and Trespassing. Their bond has not been set.