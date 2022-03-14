PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On March 7, 2022, Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman on drug charges.

Deputies responded to a call about a woman who was unresponsive from possible overdose on Wardlaw Road. They began life-saving measure when they arrived, and a search warrant was executed at the location.

Investigators said heroin, methamphetamines, firearms, and drug paraphernalia were all found during the search by the Narcotic Deputies.

Mitchell Byrd was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon. Katlyn Kyzar was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance.