CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and woman face murder charges in Claiborne County after investigators said the woman’s husband was killed.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the incident happened on Chinquepin Street in Port Gibson over the weekend.

Robert Mays, 45, was charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed Carl McDaniel.

Natasha McDaniel, who is the wife of Carl, was also charged with first degree murder of her husband.

Prosecutors said Mays waived his right to an attorney on Tuesday and was denied bond. If convicted, Mays faces a life sentence.