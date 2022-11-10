MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police arrested a man and a woman in connection to a child abuse case.

Police said they responded to the Southwest Medical Center emergency room after receiving a call about alleged child abuse on Tuesday, November 8.

Medical staff told officers that one male juvenile and one female juvenile had bruising and marks on their bodies. Both children were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.

Police said 19-year-old Joseph L. Johnson, of Centreville, was charged with two counts of felonious infliction of physical or injury upon vulnerable person, two counts of gratification of lust against vulnerable person and one count of rape.

Johnson appeared in court Thursday morning and was given a $1,000,000 bond.

Joseph Lawrence Johnson (Left) and Destiny Kiara Nowell (Right) (Courtesy: McComb Police Department)

Police said 21-year-old Destiny K. Nowell, of McComb, was also charged in connection to the case. She was charged with two counts of contributing to delinquency or neglect of a child.

Nowell also appeared in court Thursday morning and was given a $200,000 bond.