JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18.

The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road.

According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours later, turned the gun on himself.

Felder reportedly called family members after shooting Harley and that’s when family rushed to the apartment to find them both dead.