JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two separate homicides.

Officer Sam Brown said police were called to the 200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive after they received a report about a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered the 30-year-old male victim had been shot several times. Brown said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, but he died due to his injuries.

According to police, witnesses said the victim was causing a disturbance before the shooting. They said the suspect left the scene in a red truck that had a trailer attached. A Dodge Charger was on the trailer.

In a separate shooting, police responded to Livingston Road and Northside Drive. When they arrived, they said a 44-year-old female victim had been shot several times.

Brown said the woman was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. She died from her injuries.

Police said there’s no suspect information available in the second fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about the two homicides can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).