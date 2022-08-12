JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two homicides that happened this week.

In the first case, Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road on Sunday, August 7. He later died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson on Monday, August 8.

In the second case, Hearn said 45-year-old Allena Allen was shot and killed in the 700 block of University Boulevard on Monday, August 8. Her body was found behind a building at the location.

There are no suspects or motive in either case.

Anyone with information can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).