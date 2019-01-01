Update: Pearl Police investigate attempted murder-suicide Video

The Pearl Police Department is investigating an attempted murder-suicide.

Investigators said 35-year-old Adreaun Rashaud Moses shot and killed himself, after he shot a woman at Crestview Apartments on Old Brandon Road.

Police said they got a call about the shooting around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

