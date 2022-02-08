BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are working to identify a man and a woman in connection to a theft at Bestway Furniture on Saturday, February 5.

Police said a man in his mid-30s was seen walking into the store earlier in the day with a woman and a small male child. They said the male subjects returned to the store just before 3:00 p.m.

Surveillance video showed the man grabbing two PlayStation 5s before he ran away. Witnesses said he was seen leaving the area in a teal blue-colored Lexus SUV with no tag.

If anyone has information about the theft, contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.