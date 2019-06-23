Man wrecks car after shooting in Warren County

Warren Co. Sheriff Martin Pace said just before 4 a.m. they got report of vehicle that ran off HWY 27, south of Vicksburg City limits.
Units arrived at scene to find ford mustang traveling south, ran of right shoulder.
One occupant- driver said another shot at him while driving.
Transported to Meritt Health and later to ummc in jackson.
Investigation ongoing. Victim is 30 year-old Vicksburg.
