Man wrecks car after shooting in Warren County

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- -

Warren Co. Sheriff Martin Pace said just before 4 a.m. they got a report of vehicle that ran off HWY 27, south of Vicksburg city limits.

Units arrived at the scene to find a Ford Mustang traveling south. The 30-year-old driver said someone shot him.

He was taken to Meritt Health and later to UMMC in Jackson.

The investigation is ongoing.