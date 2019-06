Man wrecks one vehicle, carjacks another Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A man hit a building on I-55 South and when it wouldn't start, he stole a woman's SUV and later ditched it.

Jackson police say the strong-arm carjacking happened near Savannah Street.

The tan Chevy SUV was recovered near Lofton Street.

No one was injured during the robbery.