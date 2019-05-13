Manhunt over in Warren County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - After a day of searching, the two armed and dangerous men have been captured.

According to Sheriff Martin Pace, 17-year-old Justin Tilley and 22-year-old Zachary Brooks.

WJTV is working on getting more information.