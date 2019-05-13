Manhunt over in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - After a day of searching, the two armed and dangerous men have been captured.
According to Sheriff Martin Pace, 17-year-old Justin Tilley and 22-year-old Zachary Brooks.
WJTV is working on getting more information.
