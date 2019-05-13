Local News

Manhunt over in Warren County

By:

Posted: May 13, 2019 01:52 PM CDT

Updated: May 13, 2019 01:58 PM CDT

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - After a day of searching, the two armed and dangerous men have been captured. 

According to Sheriff Martin Pace, 17-year-old Justin Tilley and 22-year-old Zachary Brooks.

WJTV is working on getting more information. 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center