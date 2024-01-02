SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A manhunt is still underway for a man accused of killing an elderly woman in Scott County.

Samuel “Scotty” Patrick was last seen driving towards the Mississippi-Louisiana line. State and federal agencies are searching for Patrick. They said he’s armed and dangerous.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said Patrick sexually assaulted and killed 78-year-old Dee Eady at her Forest home on Saturday, December 30. Patrick allegedly burned Eady’s body.

“We know that he went inside, that she appeared to be physically assaulted, and then we know that she was outside and was shot. And then I assume and only assuming that she was burned to try to cover his tracks,” said Lee.

Investigators said Patrick robbed a Subway in Woodville, Mississippi, shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 1. Woodville is more than 170 miles away from Scott County.

Sammy Patrick (Courtesy: Scott County Sheriff’s Office)

The man accused of killing an elderly woman in Scott County allegedly robbed a Subway in Woodville, Mississippi. (Courtesy: Woodville Police Dept.)

“He ordered a meatball sandwich, and it was time to pay for the sandwich. That’s when he took out two handguns and demanded money and the keys to the clerk’s vehicle. She did cooperate by giving him the money and the sandwich, but she refused to give him her car keys,” said Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge.

Patrick was last seen driving north towards the Natchez area. Investigators said he could be heading to Louisiana.

“He went from no history of violence to now a capital murder case here and an armed robbery in Woodville. And so, there’s no telling what he is capable of,” said Lee.

Patrick is also wanted for multiple auto burglaries in Scott and Newton counties.

Anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts can contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 601-469-1511. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Patrick’s arrest.