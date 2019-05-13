Manhunt underway for two Warren County suspects

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Warren County deputies searching for two suspects who are considered armed and dangerous.

According to Sheriff Martin Pace, deputies are looking for 17-year-old Justin Tilley and 22-year-old Zachary Brooks.

Sheriff Pace said Tilley and Brooks were in a gold Buick Century at the corner of Halls Ferry Road and Fisher Ferry Round on Sunday afternoon.

During a chase, officials said the suspects hit a deputy's patrol car on purpose. The two suspects reportedly got out of the Buick and ran away.

Deputies searched the area around Timberland Place overnight. An auto burglary was also reported in the area, where a small handgun was taken.

If you know where the suspects are, call the Warren County Sheriff's Office.