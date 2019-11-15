Mannsdale Upper Elementary Students to Host School Farmers Market

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On November 17, students of the Junior Master Gardener Program at Mannsdale Upper Elementary School will have their first Farmers Market.

The event will go from 2 pm to 4 pm under the direction of teacher Mr. Rolando Brown.

According to Madison County Schools, all 651 students in grades 3-5 have planted, raised, and harvested a wide variety of vegetables that will be for sale at the event.

All proceeds from the event will go back to support the school garden initiative.