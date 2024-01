JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man’s body was found after a fire at a Jackson building.

The incident happened around 5:00 a.m. on Gallatin Street at Highway 80 on Monday, January 15.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said smoke and flames were coming from the back of the building when firefighters arrived at the location.

The man, who was found dead at the location, has not been identified. The cause of the fire is under investigation.