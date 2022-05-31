HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found at an abandoned motel in Jackson.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the incident happened at the abandoned motel on Ellis Avenue near Interstate 20 around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

The victim died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Grisham-Stewart. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) identified the victim as Abdullah Mohammed.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.