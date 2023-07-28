JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed.

Officer Sam Brown said police were called to McCain Avenue and Wichita Street around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28 after a body was found.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man deceased in a grassy area. The unidentified man had multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Brown, witnesses told police a black Nissan was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD).