JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man’s body was found in the trunk of a vehicle, according to Jackson police.

Officer Sam Brown said police responded to the 4500 block of Raymond Road on Wednesday, October 4 after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived at the location, they discovered the body in the trunk of a vehicle. The victim, who was identified as 37-year-old Patrick Townsend, had been shot.

Brown said investigators determined the vehicle had been at the location for a couple of days. Police are still gathering evidence and information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).