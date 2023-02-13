JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cities across the Jackson-metro area will partner together to help feed the hungry at local food pantries.

The ‘March of the Mayors’ is a canned food drive will take place from Friday, February 24 to Friday, March 24. Seven mayors in the area will participate by setting up donation drop-off locations throughout their cities.

Participants can donate canned food at one of the following locations:

Byram – One pound bag of Rice Donate at Vowell’s Marketplace

Canton – Spaghetti noodles Donate at Canton City Hall, Canton Public Library, and the Canton Police Department

Jackson – Canned tuna Donate at Corner Market on Northside Drive, Kroger on Highway 55, Precinct 4 located at 4940 Old Canton Road, Fire Station 20 on 4445 Medger Evers Blvd, Fire Station 23 located at 2640 Raymond Road, and Fire Station 28 on 611 Terry Road

Madison – Peanut butter Donate at Fire Station #2 on 7406 Old Canton Road or Fire Station #3 on 1351 Mannsdale Road

Pearl – Canned corn Donate at City Hall and the Senior Center on 110 Valentour Road

Raymond – Canned green beans Donate at City Hall and Corner Market

Ridgeland – Canned fruit Donate at Central Fire Station, Fire Station #2 at 408 West Ridgeland Avenue, Fire Station #3 located at 880 Rice Road, and Fire Station #4 on 567 Highland Colony Road.

