JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cities across the Jackson-metro area will partner together to help feed the hungry at local food pantries.
The ‘March of the Mayors’ is a canned food drive will take place from Friday, February 24 to Friday, March 24. Seven mayors in the area will participate by setting up donation drop-off locations throughout their cities.
Participants can donate canned food at one of the following locations:
- Byram – One pound bag of Rice
- Donate at Vowell’s Marketplace
- Canton – Spaghetti noodles
- Donate at Canton City Hall, Canton Public Library, and the Canton Police Department
- Jackson – Canned tuna
- Donate at Corner Market on Northside Drive, Kroger on Highway 55, Precinct 4 located at 4940 Old Canton Road, Fire Station 20 on 4445 Medger Evers Blvd, Fire Station 23 located at 2640 Raymond Road, and Fire Station 28 on 611 Terry Road
- Madison – Peanut butter
- Donate at Fire Station #2 on 7406 Old Canton Road or Fire Station #3 on 1351 Mannsdale Road
- Pearl – Canned corn
- Donate at City Hall and the Senior Center on 110 Valentour Road
- Raymond – Canned green beans
- Donate at City Hall and Corner Market
- Ridgeland – Canned fruit
- Donate at Central Fire Station, Fire Station #2 at 408 West Ridgeland Avenue, Fire Station #3 located at 880 Rice Road, and Fire Station #4 on 567 Highland Colony Road.