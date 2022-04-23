JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes and Police Chief James Davis came together to host a march against violence on Saturday, April 23.

Davis led the march through the streets, stopping to speak with neighbors along the way. The march is part of their effort to reconnect with members of the community, allowing them to share concerns and to see the Jackson Police Department (JPD) as an ally.

“We seem to be struggling to get it together, but we have to be determined at all times to not give up. We have to be diligent. We have to keep fighting, regardless of how overwhelming it seems,” said one Better Men Society member.

Stokes hosted a rally after the march. JPD and local organizations went into the community, meeting with youth and offering them job opportunities.