Margaret-Ann Carter says goodbye to WJTV

June 13 marks the last day for Margaret-Ann Carter being with WJTV.

She has been with WJTV for three years and now it is time for a change.

Carter will be returning to her roots by joining Fox Carolina.

The news anchor announced her departure last week on social media.

“South Carolina, I’m coming home! I’m thrilled to be joining the Fox Carolina team in Greenville as the new weekday morning anchor! I hope you’ll wake up with me Monday–Friday! God is good, all the time & all the time, God is good.”

To keep up with Margaret-Ann Carter’s new journey follow her on social media. ​​​​​​

Facebook: @margaretanncartertv

Twitter:@MargaretAnnWJTV

Instagram: @margaretanncarter