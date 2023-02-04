JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People traveled from across the state to show off their prime farm animals down at the Fairgrounds.

One of the many beloved parts of the historic Dixie National Rodeo season is the chance to show off at the Market Steer Competition. Some contestants spend several months getting their animals ready to be displayed. The competition was beefed up this year with everyone trying to take home the first-place ribbon.

“I got second place for showing a cow last year. I got 7th, so this is huge,” said Brady Cornelious, a contestant.

“A lot of work. It teaches them responsibility. They have to take care of the animal. You have to wash it. You have to blow dry. You have to do all that and work it daily. So, they’re comfortable when you take them in the show. She’s done a lot of work with that. It was really emotional because this is her last year. It was very emotional, but she’s done very well,” said Ashley Laire, whose daughter’s cow competed.

There will be a premier beef contest, paint horse show, angus showmanship and a slew of other events happening on Sunday and throughout the rest of the rodeo’s season.