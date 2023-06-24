JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors said they’re terrified of vicious dogs roaming their neighborhoods.

The Mississippi Animal Rescue League (MARL) said they cannot house anymore stray animals from the city’s animal control. Debra Boswell, with MARL, said they receive tons of calls everyday about stray animals.

“They’ve got, I don’t know, six, seven, eight employees where they used to have between 20 and 22 employees. And while their facility was a very poor facility back then, they needed a new facility 15 years before they built the new facility,” said Boswell. “But that being said, the function of the department 30 years ago was a lot better than it is now. It functioned as an active animal control department, carrying out the requirements of the local ordinances pertaining to animals within the city.”

City officials said there was an ordinance passed some time ago that states residents are not allowed to have more than two dogs.

“We see the results from the horrific attack a week or so ago that happened to the poor lady in southwest Jackson. And due to lack of appropriate animal control and a place to put these animals, you can’t ride through the neighborhoods in the city of Jackson. They’re just everywhere,” stated Boswell.

She said repairs for the city’s animal shelters would cost nearly $500,000.

“The citizens deserve to be able to have that function within the city limits to control these these stray animals and loose animals and large animals to protect their neighborhoods, their children, their family members,” Boswell said.

She added that MARL has other long-term commitments with other agencies. The only animals MARL can take from the city are for a bite quarantine, an injured animal or an animal seized in a cruelty case.