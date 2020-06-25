Marshall Ramsey discusses state flag cartoons

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The push to change the Mississippi state flag has grown in recent weeks.
The flag has been a divisive issue due to the fact that it contains the Confederate battle emblem.
Editorial cartoonist for Mississippi Today, Marshall Ramsey, joined 12 News on Thursday to talk about his latest political cartoons about the state flag.
