JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The oldest Black bookstore in the United States is located in Jackson, Mississippi.

For Maati Primm, Marshall’s Music and Bookstore on Farish Street is a source of family history and holds special memories.

“As a child, I used to come and play at the bookstore, and I had a ball. To me, this was Disneyland,” said Primm, who is the owner.

The store has been an asset to the community since 1938.

“We have seen every social and economic phase of history that there is in the last almost century. We’re working on getting to 100 years,” said Primm.

She said she’s always excited for visitors to come by and learn something new about history or about Mississippi.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) recognized the bookstore in March 2022.

While Primm looks forward to the 100-year mark, she said it’s now more important than ever to make sure history is passed to the next generation.