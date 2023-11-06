PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Marshalls will soon open at the Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl!

The business will hold its grand opening on Thursday, November 9 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Shoppers will be able to find merchandise in women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more.

Marshalls has provided more than 60 full and part-time jobs to the area and plans to contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to Stewpot Community Services.

“Our newest store in Pearl will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for. We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood,” said Tim Miner, President of Marshalls. “With thousands of new items delivered to our stores every day, we strive to provide our shoppers with amazing brands every time they shop.”

Shoppers are encouraged to come early on Thursday. The first 500 will receive a free Marshalls shopping tote.

Regular store hours for Marshalls are 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.