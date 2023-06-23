PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Marshalls will open a new store in the Jackson-metro area.

The store will be located at the Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl. The business will be in the former Off 5th Saks Fifth Avenue space.

“Marshalls has been on the wish list for our guests for quite some time, and we’ve been ready and waiting for its expansion plans to come to Mississippi. We’re thrilled that its parent company, TJX Cos., has recognized the unique combination of value, convenience and demographic growth that the Outlets of Mississippi provides,” said Scott Ferguson, Head of National Leasing for FFO Real Estate Advisors, who oversees leasing at the property.

Marshalls has only seven stores in Mississippi and recently added two new stores in the state.

“We’re delighted to welcome Marshalls to The Outlets of Mississippi,” said Jason Voyles, President & CEO, Spectrum Capital, owner of the project. “Marshalls provides a unique mix of apparel, home goods and specialty foods at spectacular values. It’s a good complement to our other national brands to serve the greater Jackson market and beyond.”