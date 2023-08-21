JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A pre-trial conference was held on Monday, August 21 in federal court for Marshand Crisler.

During the conference, Crisler’s trial date was pushed back to October 2, 2023.

In April, Crisler was charged with soliciting a bribe and providing ammunition to a convicted felon.

Court documents stated that Crisler was charged with having solicited and accepted thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for agreeing to pass information concerning criminal investigations to the person who paid the bribes.

Crisler also allegedly agreed to protect a jailed family member of that person and agreed to award employment with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office to that person.

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca stated that these actions are alleged to have taken place during Crisler’s previous unsuccessful campaign for Hinds County Sheriff in 2021.

The indictment also alleges that Crisler gave ammunition to a person he knew to be a convicted felon. It is against federal law for a public official to solicit or accept bribes.

Crisler pled not guilty to the charges against him.

If convicted, Crisler faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison as to each of the two counts in the indictment.