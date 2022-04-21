JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A comprehensive look at the work and life of singer Marty Stuart will soon be on display at the Two Mississippi Museums.

“The World of Marty Stuart” explores the singer’s life and his legacy of collecting country music stories. The exhibit will travel around the states. It includes hundreds of items that have never been shown before in Mississippi, including his first guitar, original handwritten manuscripts from Hank Williams’ personal items from Johnny Cash, including his first performance suit and more.

“What you will see today is what visitors will see when the exhibit opens. ‘The World of Marty Stuart’ is really a journey that visitors will get to go alongside with Marty as he journeys from his small town upbringing in Philadelphia, Mississippi to seeing some of his early aspirations and influences. We will get to see how a chance encounter with another artists at 13 leads him on the road to Nashville and eventually touring the country with Rascal Flatts and Nashville Grass,” said Museum Division Deputy Director Shane Keil.

The exhibit is set to open to the public on May 7, along with the 2022 Mississippi Maker’s Fest.