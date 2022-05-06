JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Marty Stuart, a Country music legend from Philadelphia, Mississippi, was in Jackson on Friday to tour his exhibit at the Two Mississippi Museums. The exhibit will open to the public this weekend.

“I think the next step is Philadelphia. It has toured in Meridian, Tupelo, pieces have toured in Jackson. To have this sitting here to enjoy, right here before it goes and takes permanent residence in Philadelphia, it just seems again fitting to start in the Capitol City,” said expressed Stuart.

Items in the exhibit also include pieces from Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, Dolly Parton, and other artists.

“We are also so excited finally this weekend to welcome the public to the world of Marty Stuart. This is a exhibit featuring the amazing artifact collection of Marty Stuart that he’s gathered over years and years and years,” explained Katie Blount, Director of Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH).

The exhibit is set to open to the public on May 7, along with the 2022 Mississippi Maker’s Fest.