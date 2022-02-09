JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Anger and pain are just a few words some neighbors are using to describe the living conditions on one Jackson street in Ward 7.

“It’s sad. It is pathetic that we can’t get any help over here.”

At the intersection of Tougaloo and Ridgeway, there’s a massive sinkhole has grown so large that it’s become difficult for cars to drive down the street.

Neighbors said they have dealt with this issue for years and the smell of raw sewage is so bad. Neighbors said standing outside is unbearable.

“They don’t care if we live or die. We are suffocating. Go over in Madison, Clinton, Rankin County, you don’t see all of this over there,” said neighbor Lillie Jones. “I am sick and tired of being sick in tired because this does not make any sense. Kids walk through here from school they might accidentally fall in.”

For Jones, it has caused her health complications and even forced her to be displaced from her home.

“I got bacteria in my body. I can’t stay at my house because the order is where you want to cook but you can’t cook because of the odor,” said Jones.

An odor so strong it led Jones’s son to step in. He said he has reached out to the city council and mayor’s office several times.

“Why don’t you get in contact with this person when I get in contact with them, I don’t get any different,” said Jerome Jones.

12 News called Jackson City Council President Virgi Lindsay’s office to inform her about the issue in her ward.

“I can tell you we have reported that numerous times to the Public Works Department,” said the office of Virgi Lindsay.

12 News reached out to the city public works department to see when the issue will be fixed. So far, we have not heard back.