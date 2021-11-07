Massive sinkholes in Jackson neighborhood causes major concern

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson councilman Kenneth Stokes said infrastructure remains an ongoing problem after one school bus nearly turned over on Trinity Street and Edwards Avenue.

A large sinkhole lies in the middle of the street. Some community members said they witnessed a bus with children almost flip.

Councilman Stokes said traveling on the streets in this neighborhood is compared to an obstacle course. He also said the infrastructure is a public safety nightmare for neighbors causing them to find alternative routes to get home.

“I don’t know what we’re paying taxes for we can’t get anything done if your car down there they will say we will send somebody out there and we will never see anybody,” said Rachel Jacobs.

“Our streets have not been paved in this neighborhood in 30 to 49 years. Why can’t we have our streets paved without the school bus coming in to pick up children and almost turning over. It’s not right we are taxpayers in this neighborhood and we deserve to be treated better,” said Councilman Stokes.

Councilman Stokes said he’s requesting all of the community members to start attending council meetings and the one percent meetings he then noted the only way things can change is if the community continues to show up.