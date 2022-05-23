CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Max Lyall, a 1994 graduate of Clinton High School, has been named as the new director of Clinton High School’s Attaché Show Choir.

Lyall has a long history with show choir, including being a former member of Attaché where he spent time under the direction of Winona Costello as well as David and Mary Fehr. He served as the Attaché pit director in 2009.

For the past 12 years, Lyall has served as the director of choral activities for Madison Central and Rosa Scott in Madison County where he directed two show choirs, concert choir, renaissance madrigal ensembles, musicals and the show choir’s band.

“It is difficult to convey just how honored I feel to be stepping into this role. Attaché has become synonymous with excellence at the highest level. With the team that Mr. and Mrs. Fehr have put in place here as well as the support system that Dr. Schoggin has helped to establish district-wide, we are positioned to continue that legacy well into the future,” Lyall said.

Lyall will officially begin as Attaché’s new director on Friday, July 1.