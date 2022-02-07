JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For weeks, people in South Jackson have been dealing with little to no water pressure.

This weekend, people who live in the Georgetown Subdivision said they have been dealing with sewage backup for more than a year. They said they’re frustrated with the city.

On Monday, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba talked about his administration’s efforts to bring relief.

“I, my office and my administration have been in more dialogue with the president, the White House, the EPA administrator trying to make certain we help get the ball across the goal line to ensure that these resources meet Jackson. We continue to be in dialogue with the administrator, so when they are looking at the state’s utilization plan, and they want to make certain that it considers Jackson as it should, that’s an important point,” said Lumumba.

The mayor said anyone dealing with water or sewage issues should contact 311 to have those issues assessed by the Public Works Department.