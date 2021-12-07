Mayor Flaggs expects bright future for Outlets at Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., said the future of the Outlets at Vicksburg looks positive.

Once he access road has been completed, the mayor said he anticipates more food and retail stores to open in the area. The Outlets at Vicksburg, located on South Frontage Road, currently has some stores vacant.

Flaggs said construction at the road near the Outlets has been ongoing for years.

“I feel good about the Outlet malls now because we have a road about to be open from I-20 West that’s going to allow them to access the mall quicker. We believe more restaurants and retail will come in that are because of that access road. We have been working on that road for years,” he stated.

Flaggs believes the access road will be finished in a month.