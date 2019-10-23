Mayor Flaggs has a plan to beat crime: Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Mayor George Flaggs of Vicksburg holds a conference to talk about plans on how to beat crime.

The conference started at 10 am on Wednesday at the City Hall office.

“One murder, one crime is one too many in the city of Vicksburg, Mississippi, and won’t be tolerated as long as I’m mayor” Flaggs said. “Also, I want the public to know exactly who is responsible and whom they need to approach if there’s any problem.”

The central focus of the proposal is a reorganization of the department, creating more functional operations within the department’s three divisions – investigative/operations, patrol and administration. The new plan will add a deputy chief of patrol who, like the other deputy chiefs, will be directly accountable to Police Chief Milton Moore.

“We have had too much zig-zagging in authority,” Flaggs said of the department’s current organizational chart. “We need to have direct lines of authority and direct lines of responsibility to create greater clarity and efficiency for the public.”

“The reorganization will make community involvement a top priority and allow us a pathway to achieve a safer city, not just during this administration but for whoever comes next,” Flaggs said. “Leadership requires being objective, and I believe that’s what Vicksburg residents are getting with this proposal.”

“The new Vicksburg Police Department organizational chart creates functional responsibility and more internal accountability,” he said. “The goal is to increase crime prevention and reduce crime while making the Vicksburg Police Department more accessible to the public.”

“A zero tolerance for crime has always been and always will be our goal for Vicksburg,” Flaggs said.

Below is a Facebook live video of the news conference.