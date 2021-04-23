Mayor Lumumba excited about SWAC Championship being held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host the SWAC Championship between Alabama A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday, May 1.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he’s excited for the big event because it will bring a boost in tourism.

“We are trying to develop and push forward a 52 week strategy of tourism in our city. When we have events like this, we know Jackson State football, which plays in the SWAC, has created a sense of place in our city. So we know that our residents and the people who visit the City of Jackson enjoy the atmosphere of football in the City of Jackson,” he stated.

Mayor Lumumba said he is proud of the relationship that has been built with the SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland.

The championship game is scheduled to be played at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 1 at 2:00 p.m. CST and will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and available live and on demand on the WatchESPN App.