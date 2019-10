JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is set to deliver his State of the City Address, next to the Downtown Parklet Area on South Congress and East Capitol Streets.

The State of the City Address is an annual event where business, community, faith, non-profit and government leaders come together to learn about the “state of the city” from Mayor Lumumba.

The event is free and open to the public.

12 News will live-stream the event.