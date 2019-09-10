Mayor of Canton speaks after Vickie McNeil steps down

Canton, Miss (WJTV) – Vickie McNeill submitted a letter of resignation

effective September 23rd, resigning from Canton Board of Alderman.

In exchange for her resignation and an agreement not to run for public office, voter fraud charges will be dropped against her.

McNeill was charged with two counts of voter fraud back in November of last year.

Mayor William truly says McNeill was one of eleven indicted.

William Truly says, “As a consequence of her hard work. The accreditation of the Canton police Dept stands today. We say to the chief of Police job well done.”

Mcneill’s resignation leaves open two Aldermanic seats in Canton.

Last month, Alderman Andrew Grant pleaded guilty to voter fraud and stepped down.