JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Expo and Vaccination Drive will be held in Jackson on Monday, March 14.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Sykes Park Community Center. The event will be geared toward 16 to 24-year-olds.

The job fair will help them learn the interview process, talk to potential employers, improve their communication skills and build self-confidence.