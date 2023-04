RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating the death of a woman at the Rankin County Detention Center.

Authorities said detention officers found a 37-year-old woman unresponsive in her cell on Saturday, April 22. The woman was identified as Toronda E. Scott, of San Antonio, Texas.

Toronda E. Scott (Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said life-saving measures were started by the officers until medical personnel arrived. Scott was eventually pronounced deceased.